IMD warns 44°C heat wave across northwest India May 18
India
Heads up, Delhi and much of northern India: IMD says a heat wave is coming your way starting May 18.
Temperatures could spike to a scorching 44 degrees Celsius across northwest India, with places like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh expected to get even hotter by May 20.
Delhi hits 40.8°C, IMD urges hydration
Delhi just hit 40.8 degrees Celsius, and it's only going up from here thanks to dry winds blowing in from the west.
Nights won't offer much relief either, with lows around 28 degrees Celsius expected soon.
IMD is urging everyone to stay hydrated, avoid heavy outdoor activity during peak sun hours, and keep out of direct sunlight as much as possible.
These hot conditions are likely to stick around all week.