IMD warns 44°C heat wave across northwest India May 18

Delhi hits 40.8°C, IMD urges hydration

Delhi just hit 40.8 degrees Celsius, and it's only going up from here thanks to dry winds blowing in from the west.

Nights won't offer much relief either, with lows around 28 degrees Celsius expected soon.

IMD is urging everyone to stay hydrated, avoid heavy outdoor activity during peak sun hours, and keep out of direct sunlight as much as possible.

These hot conditions are likely to stick around all week.