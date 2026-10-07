IMD warns 76km/h winds, rain across eastern Uttar Pradesh
India
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is dealing with some serious rain and strong winds right now, thanks to the monsoon season wrapping up.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says this rough weather, like Kanpur's 76km/h winds and rain in Sultanpur and Ghazipur, is expected to stick around for another day.
Gorakhpur waterlogged, Kushinagar issues storm warning
Gorakhpur has already seen waterlogged streets and traffic jams, with temperatures dipping to 30.7 degrees Celsius.
In Kushinagar, officials have warned of more storms and wind speeds up to 60km/h, asking everyone to stay indoors unless it's really necessary.
The IMD has also flagged some places in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts for possible thunderstorms and gusty winds as this wild weather continues across the region.