IMD warns Andhra Pradesh of rain, thunderstorms until August 16
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect light to moderate rain and thunderstorms until August 16, thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the north Bay of Bengal.
This weather setup formed on August 12, got stronger by August 13, and is now moving northwest toward Jharkhand.
Andhra Pradesh coastal gusts, 50.6% deficit
Coastal areas can look out for scattered showers and gusty winds (around 40 to 50km per hour).
So far, only Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) and Peddapuram (Kakinada district) have seen notable rainfall, about 11mm each.
Even with better rain in August after a dry July, Andhra Pradesh is still facing a big shortfall this season, official reports say there is a 50.6% deficit overall.