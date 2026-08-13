IMD warns Andhra Pradesh of rain, thunderstorms until August 16

Coastal areas can look out for scattered showers and gusty winds (around 40 to 50km per hour).

So far, only Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district) and Peddapuram (Kakinada district) have seen notable rainfall, about 11mm each.

Even with better rain in August after a dry July, Andhra Pradesh is still facing a big shortfall this season, official reports say there is a 50.6% deficit overall.