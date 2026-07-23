IMD warns as Kaprada records 42cm rainfall in Gujarat
India
Gujarat is on high alert after Valsad's Kaprada got drenched with a whopping 42cm of rain, the highest in India in the last 24 hours.
The IMD says more heavy to very heavy showers are likely across Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan, while Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir can also expect some solid rainfall.
Flash flood alerts across Gujarat districts
Flash flood alerts are up for Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Bharuch until Thursday morning.
This means possible waterlogging, traffic jams, and even landslides in some spots.
Mumbai and nearby areas like Thane and Raigad could see similar issues.
Other states, like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha, and parts of the northeast, are also set for downpours, but Delhi will mostly get light showers.