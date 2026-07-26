IMD warns bay depression hitting Paradip and Sagar Island Monday
Heads up if you're in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, or Gangetic West Bengal: IMD says a depression over the Bay of Bengal is rolling in with heavy rain on Monday, July 27.
The system is expected to get stronger and hit near Paradip and Sagar Island around forenoon or noon.
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR and northwest India will mostly stay dry with just a few light showers.
Flash flood risk in Odisha districts
Odisha could see flash floods in low-lying spots: Puri, Cuttack, and Balangir are especially at risk.
Chhattisgarh's Raipur and Dhamtari should also watch out for flooding as the storm moves inland.
Fishermen along Odisha and West Bengal coasts are being told to stay off the water until July 29 because of rough seas and winds up to 75km/h.
Plus, there's a heads-up for possible landslides in Himalayan states thanks to ongoing rain.