IMD warns Bay of Bengal depression could become cyclonic storm
India
Heads up, India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is picking up strength and could become a cyclonic storm soon.
As of early Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 5.30am it was about 700km from Chennai and moving toward the Indian coast.
Storm likely stronger by Nov 2
The storm is expected to get stronger by November 2, just days after Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
So far, there hasn't been any major rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, even as local elections are going on.