IMD warns Bay of Bengal system will bring Karnataka showers

Bengaluru 23-34C, evening showers possible

Bengaluru should see mostly clear skies for now, but evening showers could pop up as clouds build.

Expect temps between 23 Celsius and 34 Celsius for the next couple of days.

While Kalaburagi and Raichur hit a hot 38 Celsius recently, north interior Karnataka has actually been cooler than usual, up to 3 Celsius below normal.

The coming rain should offer some welcome relief from the heat!