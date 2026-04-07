IMD warns Bay of Bengal system will bring Karnataka showers
India
Heads up, Karnataka: rain is on the way!
Starting April 7, the IMD says a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal will bring showers to several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.
Places like Belgaum and Dharwad can expect moderate rainfall from April 9, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Bengaluru 23-34C, evening showers possible
Bengaluru should see mostly clear skies for now, but evening showers could pop up as clouds build.
Expect temps between 23 Celsius and 34 Celsius for the next couple of days.
While Kalaburagi and Raichur hit a hot 38 Celsius recently, north interior Karnataka has actually been cooler than usual, up to 3 Celsius below normal.
The coming rain should offer some welcome relief from the heat!