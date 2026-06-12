IMD warns Bengaluru of on-and-off rain and 40km/h winds
Bengaluru is in for a wet Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, on-and-off rain, and breezy winds up to 40km/h.
Expect some traffic slowdowns during rush hour, so if you're heading out, don't forget your umbrella or raincoat.
Heavy showers across Karnataka expected
Rain isn't just sticking to Bengaluru: much of Karnataka will see heavy showers over the next 24 hours.
Yellow alerts are out for Malnad and South Interior regions, with Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura expecting heavy rainfall with sustained winds of 30-40km/h, and isolated locations may see 64.5-115.4mm of rain.
Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also set for downpours, while low-lying areas should watch out for waterlogging.
Stay tuned to local updates if you're traveling or live in these spots.