IMD warns Bengaluru of on-and-off rain and 40km/h winds

Heavy showers across Karnataka expected

Rain isn't just sticking to Bengaluru: much of Karnataka will see heavy showers over the next 24 hours.

Yellow alerts are out for Malnad and South Interior regions, with Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura expecting heavy rainfall with sustained winds of 30-40km/h, and isolated locations may see 64.5-115.4mm of rain.

Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also set for downpours, while low-lying areas should watch out for waterlogging.

Stay tuned to local updates if you're traveling or live in these spots.