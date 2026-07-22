IMD warns coastal rain in West Bengal through July 24
India
Heads up, West Bengal: IMD says heavy rain is sticking around in coastal districts like North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur through July 24, thanks to an active southwest monsoon.
If you're up north in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, or Alipurduar, get ready for your share of showers between July 26-29.
Haldia 79mm, Kolkata gusty winds
Haldia just got drenched with 79mm of rain in the last day, leading the pack across Bengal. Kanthi, Asansol, Bankura, and Alipurduar also saw some solid downpours.
Meanwhile, in Kolkata, expect thunderstorms and gusty winds (up to 40km per hour) over the next three days, so keep your umbrellas handy!