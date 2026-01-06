IMD alerts of cold wave across north, central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Delhi on January 6 due to a cold wave. The weather agency has predicted shallow fog during the morning hours. Schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been closed owing to severe cold and foggy conditions. The IMD expects dense to very dense fog in the northern and central region, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Weather update Delhi's temperature forecast and wind conditions The IMD has forecast that Delhi will have clear skies with shallow fog in some areas during the morning hours on January 6. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 18°C-20°C and 6°C-8°C, respectively. The weather agency also said that cold wave conditions will affect isolated places in the national capital till January 6, Tuesday.

Flight delays Delhi airport operations affected by dense fog Due to dense fog, flight operations at the Delhi Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions, leading to delays. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, mist or fog is expected during morning hours on Tuesday with maximum and minimum temperatures around 18°C and 7°C, respectively.

Temperature update Gurugram's weather forecast and school closures In Gurugram, clear skies are expected with temperatures hovering between 17°C and 5°C. Schools in several states have been shut due to severe cold wave conditions. In Uttar Pradesh, schools up to Class 8 remain closed in several districts till January 14 amid cold wave and dense fog conditions. District administrations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have also ordered temporary school closures due to safety risks posed by low visibility and plummeting temperatures.