IMD alerts of cold wave across north, central India
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Delhi on January 6 due to a cold wave. The weather agency has predicted shallow fog during the morning hours. Schools in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been closed owing to severe cold and foggy conditions. The IMD expects dense to very dense fog in the northern and central region, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh (MP), and Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Weather update
Delhi's temperature forecast and wind conditions
The IMD has forecast that Delhi will have clear skies with shallow fog in some areas during the morning hours on January 6. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 18°C-20°C and 6°C-8°C, respectively. The weather agency also said that cold wave conditions will affect isolated places in the national capital till January 6, Tuesday.
Flight delays
Delhi airport operations affected by dense fog
Due to dense fog, flight operations at the Delhi Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions, leading to delays. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, mist or fog is expected during morning hours on Tuesday with maximum and minimum temperatures around 18°C and 7°C, respectively.
Temperature update
Gurugram's weather forecast and school closures
In Gurugram, clear skies are expected with temperatures hovering between 17°C and 5°C. Schools in several states have been shut due to severe cold wave conditions. In Uttar Pradesh, schools up to Class 8 remain closed in several districts till January 14 amid cold wave and dense fog conditions. District administrations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have also ordered temporary school closures due to safety risks posed by low visibility and plummeting temperatures.
Upcoming weather
IMD's weather forecast for January 7-11
For Delhi, the IMD has predicted mainly clear skies on January 7 with shallow fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 18°C-20°C and 6°C-8°C, respectively. The weather forecast for Noida includes fog or mist likely during early morning hours from January 5 to January 11, with maximum temperatures ranging between 18°C-20°C and minimum temperatures between 7°C-9°C.