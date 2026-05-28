IMD warns Delhi of thunderstorms and rain with strong winds

Western Disturbance to cool Delhi

Temperatures are expected to drop by eight to 10 degrees Celsius by May 30 thanks to an active Western Disturbance.

The most intense weather hits on May 29 with two rounds of rain and wind gusts reaching up to 80km/h in the morning.

Daytime highs should settle at a much more comfortable 35 to 37 degrees Celsius before slowly rising again from June 1.

IMD also warns about possible thunderstorms and lightning, so stay safe!