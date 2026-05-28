IMD warns Delhi of thunderstorms and rain with strong winds
Big weather change alert! IMD says Delhi is set for thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds starting tonight, which means relief from the scorching heat:
Safdarjung recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours, and The Ridge reached 45.6 degrees Celsius.
An orange alert is out for May 28 with winds up to 70km/h and some light rain expected.
Western Disturbance to cool Delhi
Temperatures are expected to drop by eight to 10 degrees Celsius by May 30 thanks to an active Western Disturbance.
The most intense weather hits on May 29 with two rounds of rain and wind gusts reaching up to 80km/h in the morning.
Daytime highs should settle at a much more comfortable 35 to 37 degrees Celsius before slowly rising again from June 1.
IMD also warns about possible thunderstorms and lightning, so stay safe!