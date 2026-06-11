IMD warns Delhi of thunderstorms, lightning and 80km/h gusts
India
Heads up, Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says thunderstorms, lightning, and fast winds are rolling in tonight, starting after 9pm and approaching the city around 11:30pm.
Expect gusts up to 80km/h, so it could get pretty wild out there.
Light rain is likely in most areas, with some isolated pockets getting moderate rain.
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city. It is urging everyone to stay indoors during the storm to avoid risks from lightning or falling branches.
Travel might be tricky with reduced visibility, so plan ahead.
If you have rooftop pots or outdoor furniture, secure them now. Better safe than sorry.