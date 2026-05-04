IMD warns Delhi of thunderstorms, lightning and flash floods, 30-32°C

Orange alert for 6 states

An orange alert is out for several states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during storms, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronics when possible, and drive carefully on wet roads.

Rainy weather will also hit Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh (May 5-6), and eastern Rajasthan through May 8, so keep an eye on updates!