IMD warns Delhi of thunderstorms, lightning and flash floods, 30-32°C
India
Heads up, Delhi: IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds are on the way today, with heavy rain likely to cause flash floods.
Temperatures will be cooler than usual at 30-32 Celsius, so expect a break from the heat but stay alert for sudden downpours.
Orange alert for 6 states
An orange alert is out for several states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.
IMD is urging everyone to stay indoors during storms, avoid sheltering under trees, unplug electronics when possible, and drive carefully on wet roads.
Rainy weather will also hit Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh (May 5-6), and eastern Rajasthan through May 8, so keep an eye on updates!