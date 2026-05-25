IMD warns Delhi will hit 43 to 45C amid heatwave

Brahmpuri records 47.1C amid heatwave

This heat wave isn't just a Delhi thing: it stretches across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

Some spots are topping 43 degrees Celsius; Brahmpuri in Vidarbha even hit 47.1 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The IMD expects heatwave conditions to persist across northwest and central India through the week, with temperatures in east and adjoining peninsular regions easing from May 29 onward.

Over in the northeast (Assam, Meghalaya), it's all about torrential rain (Tura just got drenched with 29cm in one day) and strong thunderstorms are likely this week across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.