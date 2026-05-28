IMD warns El Nino weakening kharif monsoon, government plans support
India's gearing up for a tricky Kharif crop season, as the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, warns of weaker monsoon rains from June to September 2026, thanks to El Nino.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared at the national conference that unpredictable weather could hit farmers hard, so the government is rolling out plans to help.
Government outlines seeds, credit, crop mapping
Chouhan says they're making sure seeds reach farmers on time, and there's enough supply if conditions change.
The government is mapping districts that may need alternate crops, boosting access to Kisan Credit Cards, issuing farmer IDs, and cracking down on fake agricultural products.
He also highlighted integrated farming and growing more pulses and oilseeds locally so India can handle climate challenges better.