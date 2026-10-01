IMD warns El Nino will influence India's weather through 2026
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged that El Nino, a global climate pattern, will keep influencing India's weather through the end of 2026.
According to its latest forecast, this means we could see some noticeable changes in rainfall patterns in parts of India.
Northeast monsoon states under El Nino
From October to December, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka depend on the northeast monsoon for rain.
But with El Nino staying strong and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) staying neutral (so not really helping), these areas remain under its influence.