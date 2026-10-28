IMD warns hail and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR Haryana Chandigarh Punjab
Heads up: IMD has put out a hailstorm and thunderstorm alert for Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab this Thursday.
This wild weather is thanks to Cyclone Arnab losing steam as it moves inland.
If you're in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, or Odisha: expect heavy rain too.
Cyclone Arnab to weaken, bring rains
Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra's coast on Wednesday but is expected to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm and then into a deep depression.
Still, its leftover energy means more rain and gusty winds across eastern and central India.
Even places like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and coastal Andhra Pradesh could see some downpours.
Plus, with the northeast monsoon kicking off in southern India right now, weather patterns are extra active across the region.