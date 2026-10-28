IMD warns hail and thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR Haryana Chandigarh Punjab

Heads up: IMD has put out a hailstorm and thunderstorm alert for Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab this Thursday.

This wild weather is thanks to Cyclone Arnab losing steam as it moves inland.

If you're in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, or Odisha: expect heavy rain too.