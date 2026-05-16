IMD warns heat wave for Punjab and Haryana May 18-22
India
Heads up, Punjab and Haryana: IMD says a heat wave is coming your way between May 18 and 22.
Temperatures could jump by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, especially in the southern and southwestern districts.
Bathinda just hit 41 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak wasn't far behind at 40.8 degrees Celsius.
IMD issues yellow orange heat alerts
This spike is thanks to dry weather and no major western disturbances, according to IMD.
Heat alerts are out (Yellow and Orange), so take care: avoid direct sun, drink lots of water, and dress lightly if you're heading out.
Special shoutout to infants, seniors, and outdoor workers (farmers are advised to water crops during cooler hours to help plants cope).