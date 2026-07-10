IMD warns heavy northwest India rains risk Uttarakhand flash floods
Heads up if you're in northwest India: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way, especially for Uttarakhand, which could see flash floods from July 11-16.
Rivers might overflow and waterlogging is likely in low areas.
Landslides have already blocked over 100 routes, including several state highways, so travel could get tricky.
Showers persist across northern India
Rain isn't letting up soon: Jammu and Kashmir will see showers till July 12, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh can expect more rain during 11-16 July.
Some spots got over 21cm of rain just in the last day!
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also on the cards for parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
If you're out and about or planning a trip, it's best to stay updated and avoid rivers or risky routes for now.