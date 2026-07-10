IMD warns heavy northwest India rains risk Uttarakhand flash floods

Showers persist across northern India

Rain isn't letting up soon: Jammu and Kashmir will see showers till July 12, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh can expect more rain during 11-16 July.

Some spots got over 21cm of rain just in the last day!

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also on the cards for parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

If you're out and about or planning a trip, it's best to stay updated and avoid rivers or risky routes for now.