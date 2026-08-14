IMD warns heavy rain across Delhi NCR until Aug 19
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! Starting August 14, heavy rain is on the way thanks to an active monsoon trough and a low-pressure system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
IMD says expect fairly widespread to widespread rain and thunderstorms across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab until August 19, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Red Fort Independence Day likely showers
The big Independence Day event at Red Fort on August 15 will likely see cloudy skies with some light showers between 7am and 9am.
But don't worry, Skymet doesn't expect any major disruptions.
This year's theme is Viksit Bharat and indigenous technology, and it's also the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.