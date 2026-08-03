IMD warns heavy rain across India Aug 3 to 8
Heads up, IMD says large parts of India will see serious rainfall from August 3 to 8, thanks to shifting weather systems and a persisting low-pressure zone.
Expect everything from steady showers to intense downpours, so you might want to keep your umbrellas handy.
Heavy rain across states, fishermen warned
Northwest states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are in for isolated heavy rain, with Jammu and Kashmir through August 5, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 8, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on August 3-4, and Uttar Pradesh during August 3-6.
Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh) will see heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh between August 5-8 and in Chhattisgarh from August 3, while Vidarbha will see widespread rainfall.
Eastern spots (Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal) will see strong showers too.
IMD is warning fishermen to stay off rough seas in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
Northeast and west coast heavy rain
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya should brace for heavy rain by August 4.
On the west coast, Konkan and Goa, plus Karnataka and Kerala, can expect widespread showers, with Coastal Karnataka likely getting drenched by isolated heavy rain early in the week and Kerala likely getting drenched from August 6-8.