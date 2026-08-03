IMD warns heavy rain across India Aug 3 to 8

Northwest states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are in for isolated heavy rain, with Jammu and Kashmir through August 5, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 8, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on August 3-4, and Uttar Pradesh during August 3-6.

Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh) will see heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh between August 5-8 and in Chhattisgarh from August 3, while Vidarbha will see widespread rainfall.

Eastern spots (Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and Gangetic West Bengal) will see strong showers too.

IMD is warning fishermen to stay off rough seas in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.