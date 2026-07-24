IMD warns heavy rain across India on July 25
India
Heads up, IMD says Saturday, July 25, is going to be a seriously rainy day for much of India.
Gujarat is set to get the heaviest downpours, with some spots likely seeing extreme showers.
Konkan, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, and Rajasthan are also on the list for heavy rain.
Thunderstorms in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, coastal-Karnataka
It's not just rain: thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Coastal Karnataka.
All this wild weather is thanks to a low-pressure system over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh plus an active monsoon trough pulling in extra moisture.
The IMD says central India, the Himalayan belt, and the west coast should expect more wet days through the weekend.