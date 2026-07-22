IMD warns heavy rain across India until July 24
The southwest monsoon is back in full swing, and the India Meteorological Department says to expect heavy rain across much of India until July 24.
Satellite images show thick clouds covering the country, especially in the northwest, central, east, and northeast regions.
Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have been told to watch out for waterlogging and hold off on planting green gram for now.
Farmers urged to ensure drainage
Places like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, and southeast Rajasthan could see extremely heavy downpours, while Gujarat could see heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, southern India will stay mostly dry.
Farmers growing rice or maize are being urged to make sure their fields drain well. After all, this monsoon is a big deal for crops like rice and sugarcane each year.