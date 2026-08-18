IMD warns heavy rain across northern and central India
India
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect heavy rainfall across northern and central India on August 19, as the monsoon system that caused flooding in the east is now shifting west.
East Uttar Pradesh is under a red alert for extremely heavy rain, while Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Madhya Pradesh have orange alerts for very heavy showers.
Rain persists in eastern India
Rain is also sticking around in parts of eastern India like Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.
Places in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are likely to see downpours too.