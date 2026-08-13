IMD warns heavy rain across Odisha West Bengal Jharkhand Chhattisgarh
India
Heads up if you're in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, or Chhattisgarh; the IMD is expecting heavy rain over the next several days.
A low-pressure system has formed near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast and is moving inland, which means monsoon conditions are about to get a lot stronger across these states.
Satellite shows thick clouds across India
The IMD has reported that a low-pressure area has formed over the north Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast, warning of widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Satellite images show thick clouds stretching across India as the new system pulls in moisture.
Even with El Nino affecting rainfall unevenly, this boost should help balance things out for areas that have been missing out.