IMD warns heavy rain across several states on Sunday
Heads up: IMD has put out a heavy rainfall alert for Sunday across several states.
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could see especially intense downpours, while Mumbai, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, and much of the Northeast are also in for heavy to very heavy rain.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds might hit places like Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi NCR on yellow alert
Delhi-NCR is on yellow alert with light showers and sticky humidity. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are bracing for heavier rain in some areas.
In Mumbai, after a rainy July 18, moderate showers will likely stick around until July 22.
IMD is urging everyone in affected spots to stay safe, avoid waterlogged or landslide-prone zones if you can, and keep an eye on weather updates just in case plans need changing.