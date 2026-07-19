IMD warns heavy rain across several states on Sunday

Heads up: IMD has put out a heavy rainfall alert for Sunday across several states.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could see especially intense downpours, while Mumbai, Srinagar, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya, and much of the Northeast are also in for heavy to very heavy rain.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds might hit places like Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.