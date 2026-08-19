IMD warns heavy rain and thunderstorms across several states tomorrow
India
Heads up if you're heading out tomorrow: IMD says heavy rain and thunderstorms are coming to a bunch of states.
Delhi's in for moderate showers and cloudy skies, while Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have alerts for heavy rain and lightning.
Chhattisgarh should also expect some strong morning downpours, and parts of Maharashtra should expect widespread rainfall.
Gujarat, West Rajasthan may see showers
Gujarat and West Rajasthan might see light rain or isolated thunderstorms, but nothing too intense; no official warnings there.
Overall, it looks like the monsoon is making its presence felt across much of India, so don't forget your umbrella if you're out!