IMD warns heavy rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal

North Bengal may exceed 20cm

Some spots in North Bengal might get over 20cm of rain over the next few days. If you're in hilly or low-lying areas, it's a good idea to stay alert.

South Bengal districts are also set for heavy showers (7-11cm), with storms. The East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas areas may have winds up to 50km/h.

Kolkata should see lighter rain from Monday to Wednesday.

Fisherfolk along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts have been warned about rough seas, so everyone's being urged to follow safety tips and avoid heading out during storms.