IMD warns heavy rain as Mumbai region on red alert
India
Mumbai and its neighbors, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, are on red alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of heavy rain and winds up to 60km/h.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also flagged chances of extremely heavy showers in some spots, so locals are being asked to stay cautious.
Floods, traffic jams, 99 fallen trees
The downpour has flooded key areas like Hindmata, Sion, and Chembur, turning major roads into waterlogged stretches.
Traffic is a mess, too, with a 1.5-km jam on the SCLR flyover in Kurla and a landslide slowing things down on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
On top of that, there have been 99 fallen trees, 13 short circuits, and six wall collapses; over the past decade or so, tree collapses alone have led to over 45 deaths in the city.