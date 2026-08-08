IMD warns heavy rain, flash-flood risk for eastern India
Heads up: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way for big parts of eastern India this Saturday (August 8), thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Odisha could see especially intense downpours, while Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are also in for a soaking.
A low to moderate flash-flood risk has been flagged for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar (Odisha), plus some areas in West Bengal and Jharkhand.
Ganga in Haridwar crosses warning level
Eastern Rajasthan is bracing for very heavy rain too.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and western Rajasthan will get their share of showers as well: the Ganga in Haridwar crossed warning level on Friday.
Down south, Kerala, Lakshadweep, northern interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu can expect thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50km per hour, occasionally 60km per hour, with their rain.
Delhi's forecast? Mostly light to moderate showers with cooler-than-usual temperatures.
Stay safe if you're traveling or outdoors!