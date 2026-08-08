IMD warns heavy rain, flash-flood risk for eastern India

Heads up: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is on the way for big parts of eastern India this Saturday (August 8), thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha could see especially intense downpours, while Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are also in for a soaking.

A low to moderate flash-flood risk has been flagged for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar (Odisha), plus some areas in West Bengal and Jharkhand.