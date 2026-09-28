IMD warns heavy rain for north and central India
India
Heads up, IMD says heavy rain is on the way for parts of North and Central India over the next few days.
Uttarakhand is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall along with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, while Delhi will see warm days (31-33 Celsius) and mild nights (20-22 Celsius) on Monday, September 28.
Central India rain until early October
Central spots like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are in for rainy weather until early October.
Odisha, Bihar, and even the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can expect showers too.
Down south, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala should watch out for heavy rain and gusty winds, so it's smart to keep an eye on weather updates if you're heading out.