IMD warns heavy rain for Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Heads up: The weather's getting wild! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu and Kerala should brace for heavy rain over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and a few northern states can expect lighter showers.

Uttarakhand's got a yellow alert in eight districts, including Dehradun and Nainital, thanks to moderate rain and strong winds of 30-40km/h over the next few days.