IMD warns heavy rain for Tamil Nadu and Kerala
Heads up: The weather's getting wild! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Tamil Nadu and Kerala should brace for heavy rain over the next few days.
Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and a few northern states can expect lighter showers.
Uttarakhand's got a yellow alert in eight districts, including Dehradun and Nainital, thanks to moderate rain and strong winds of 30-40km/h over the next few days.
Thunderstorms likely as monsoon withdraws
Thunderstorms are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka, while thunderstorms are likely in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh (through October 11), Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, so keep your umbrellas handy if you're around.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is continuing to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
Some places are still getting drenched while others are drying out: classic October mood swings!