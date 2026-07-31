IMD warns heavy rain for Vidarbha, Gujarat and eastern Rajasthan
India
India's monsoon is acting up again: satellite images show thick clouds and heavy rain over Vidarbha, Maharashtra, while much of Madhya Pradesh and central India is missing out.
The IMD says this weather system moved westwards at about 15km per hour and is expected to move west-northwestwards, and it's set to drench Vidarbha, Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, southern Madhya Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan with heavy showers.
Gujarat faces flash flood risk
Thunderclouds have already reached Gujarat, so there's a real risk of flash floods.
Weather experts explain that this kind of focused downpour is normal for a mature monsoon system: it just means the rain travels with the storm.
So if your area looks dry now, it might not stay that way for long!