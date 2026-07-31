IMD warns heavy rain for Vidarbha, Gujarat and eastern Rajasthan

India's monsoon is acting up again: satellite images show thick clouds and heavy rain over Vidarbha, Maharashtra, while much of Madhya Pradesh and central India is missing out.

The IMD says this weather system moved westwards at about 15km per hour and is expected to move west-northwestwards, and it's set to drench Vidarbha, Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, southern Madhya Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan with heavy showers.