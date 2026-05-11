IMD warns heavy rain hailstorms and heatwave across several states
The weather's about to get wild in many parts of the country.
The IMD says heavy rain is on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe between May 14-16 and May 15-16.
If you're up north in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, brace for possible hailstorms from May 11-12 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, and from May 12-13 in Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat are set to sizzle with ongoing heatwave conditions.
Thunderstorms expected in Jharkhand and Odisha
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 60km per hour) are expected this week in Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal.
Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh could see heavy rainfall from May 13-17.
Rajasthan is looking at temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius with dust storms likely soon.
Gujarat and western Madhya Pradesh will also stay hot for the next few days, so stay cool and keep an eye on local updates!