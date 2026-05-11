IMD warns heavy rain hailstorms and heatwave across several states India May 11, 2026

The weather's about to get wild in many parts of the country.

The IMD says heavy rain is on the way for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe between May 14-16 and May 15-16.

If you're up north in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand, brace for possible hailstorms from May 11-12 in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, and from May 12-13 in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan and Gujarat are set to sizzle with ongoing heatwave conditions.