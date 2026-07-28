IMD warns heavy rain in Chhattisgarh east Madhya Pradesh Vidarbha

Heads up, monsoon rains are picking up across central and northern India thanks to a deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has since moved inland.

The weather system is moving west-northwest, and the India Meteorological Department says places like Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 29.

So if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy!