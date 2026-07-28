IMD warns heavy rain in Chhattisgarh east Madhya Pradesh Vidarbha
Heads up, monsoon rains are picking up across central and northern India thanks to a deep depression that formed over the Bay of Bengal and has since moved inland.
The weather system is moving west-northwest, and the India Meteorological Department says places like Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, July 29.
So if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy!
Thunderstorms with 30-50km/h gusts expected
The India Meteorological Department has put out alerts for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
States like Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also likely to see plenty of rain, plus thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50km/h in some spots.
Stay safe out there!