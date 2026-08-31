IMD warns heavy rain in eastern India starting August 31

Odisha and Chhattisgarh are in for especially heavy downpours on August 31.

Rain will keep coming in Odisha on August 31, September 1, and September 2-3; in Chhattisgarh until September 4; and in parts of East Uttar Pradesh until September 6.

Plus, strong winds, up to 65 kph, are expected along the coasts near Odisha and West Bengal, so fishermen are being told to stay ashore for now.

If you're heading out or making plans this week, maybe keep an umbrella handy!