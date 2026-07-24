IMD warns heavy rain in Gujarat, south Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra
India
Heads up if you're in Gujarat, south Rajasthan, or northwest Maharashtra: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says get ready for some seriously heavy rain over the next couple of days.
Two active monsoon systems (one from the Arabian Sea, one from the Bay of Bengal) are teaming up to drench these regions with intense downpours and thunderstorms.
Gujarat authorities warn of possible evacuations
Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara are already seeing rising water levels after flooding hit Valsad and Vapi.
Authorities in Gujarat warn that more rain could mean waterlogging, possible transport disruptions, and even evacuations if things get worse.
If you're in a low-lying area or near a river, stay alert and keep an eye on local updates.