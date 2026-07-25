IMD warns heavy rain in Gujarat through July 27
Heads up, Gujarat: heavy rain isn't letting up just yet. A stuck low-pressure system is keeping the showers coming, with the India Meteorological Department predicting more intense rainfall and thunderstorms through July 27.
Saurashtra and Kutch are also in for a wet spell, so expect plenty of lightning and stormy skies.
Stalled system pulls Arabian Sea moisture
The rain is sticking around because a weather system over western India isn't moving, thanks to weak winds.
It keeps pulling moisture from the Arabian Sea, causing repeated storms that hit the same spots, raising flood risks.
Rivers and reservoirs are swelling, so local authorities are urging everyone in low-lying areas to stay alert.
Red alert in Gujarat, yellow Kutch
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for parts of Gujarat due to extreme rainfall, with a yellow alert for Kutch signaling possible heavy rain and thunderstorms.
This monsoon spell is one of the longest Gujarat has seen this season, so keep an eye on updates and stay safe if you're out and about.