IMD warns heavy rain in Mumbai, Konkan-Goa and Gujarat Thursday
India
Heads up: The IMD says Mumbai, Konkan-Goa, and Gujarat are in for very heavy rain on Thursday.
West Madhya Pradesh could see some seriously intense downpours: over 21cm in certain spots.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds (up to 60km/h) are also expected across parts of Maharashtra.
IMD warns flooding, landslides, travel delays
The IMD is cautioning about possible flooding, landslides, and travel delays in areas at risk.
Very heavy rain is also likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, east Rajasthan, and even southern states like Kerala and coastal Karnataka, which aren't being spared.
Central India's rainfall could pick up thanks to a deep depression moving across Chhattisgarh.
Stay safe out there!