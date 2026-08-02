IMD warns heavy rain in northeast India and Himalayan foothills
Heads up: IMD says heavy rain is coming to northeastern India and the Himalayan foothills over the next few days.
Flash flood alerts are out for several northern and southern regions, so folks should watch out for waterlogging and sudden flooding.
Northern and northeastern rain Aug 3-8
Assam and Meghalaya can expect intense showers from August 3-5.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will see steady rain from August 3 to August 8.
In the northwest, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to get soaked throughout August 3-8.
Monsoon conditions will keep Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh pretty wet too.
Extremely heavy rain, local flooding possible
IMD has flagged low to moderate flash flood risks for parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh (and parts of Kerala plus coastal and south interior Karnataka) thanks to nonstop rain.
East Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and coastal and south interior Karnataka have already seen extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours; local flooding is a real possibility.