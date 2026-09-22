IMD warns heavy rain in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh

Rain is likely in at least 19 states and Union territories, including Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Delhi should stay mostly dry with temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh will see more rain later this week; Bihar may see heavy rain on Wednesday, Sept. 23, with very heavy rain possible on Sept. 24 and 25 and heavy rain on Sept. 26 and 27;

Himachal Pradesh stays dry for now, but rain picks up soon.

Rajasthan is saying goodbye to the monsoon as things dry out there.