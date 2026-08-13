IMD warns heavy rain in several states August 14, 2026
India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is coming to many parts of India on August 14, 2026, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the northeast.
But school closures aren't the same everywhere; local authorities will decide based on flooding or waterlogging in your area.
Schools may close, check official updates
Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana could see schools closed if travel gets tricky.
Hilly regions like Jammu and Kashmir or Uttarakhand might have landslide risks.
Odisha and Chhattisgarh may announce last-minute holidays if flooding happens.
Before making plans for tomorrow, check official school or district updates, not just social media rumors.