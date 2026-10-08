IMD warns heavy rain in Uttarakhand and 4 other states
India
Heads up, IMD has put out a heavy rain warning for Thursday across Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Uttarakhand could see downpours through Friday, while Kerala's rainy spell might stick around through October 11.
Multiple systems cause rain in India
A mix of weather systems is behind these showers: a western disturbance is hitting the north, cyclonic circulations are swirling over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, and a trough from the south is adding to the wet weather.
Rain is also expected in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar (mainly Wednesday), and Odisha, so if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy!