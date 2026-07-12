IMD warns heavy rain in West Bengal until July 14 India Jul 12, 2026

Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says several districts are in for heavy rain until July 14.

Southern spots like Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman could see some intense showers.

Sub-Himalayan areas (Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar) aren't getting a break either; more downpours are coming their way.

For the other southern districts, light to moderate rain is expected.