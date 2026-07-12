IMD warns heavy rain in West Bengal until July 14
Heads up, West Bengal! The IMD says several districts are in for heavy rain until July 14.
Southern spots like Bankura, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman could see some intense showers.
Sub-Himalayan areas (Darjeeling, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar) aren't getting a break either; more downpours are coming their way.
For the other southern districts, light to moderate rain is expected.
Pundibari in Coochbehar records 89mm
Pundibari in Coochbehar topped the charts with 89mm of rainfall in just one day. Gandrapara (66mm), Hasimara (62mm), and Dum Dum (38mm) also got soaked.
Meanwhile, in Kolkata, overcast skies and moderate rain will stick around until Monday morning.
Minimum temperatures are hovering between 25 and 27 Celsius but humidity is high, so it's feeling pretty sticky out there!