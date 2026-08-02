IMD warns heavy rain Monday, districts decide school closures locally
India
Heads up: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in several states this Monday.
Still, do not count on a nationwide school break; each district will decide if schools close based on how bad the weather gets.
If you are a student or parent, keep an eye out for updates from your local officials and schools.
Gujarat, Maharashtra districts may cancel classes
Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are watching the skies closely. Delhi-NCR expects moderate showers but has not announced any school closures yet.
In Gujarat and Maharashtra, some districts might call off classes if monsoon rains hit hard.
Authorities also warn about flooding and traffic jams in areas with intense rainfall, so stay tuned to official channels for real-time information.