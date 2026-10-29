IMD warns heavy rain thunderstorms and hail on October 30

Big weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even hailstorms are likely across several parts of India on Friday, October 30.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Bihar could see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while places like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are looking at some serious showers too.

Even Delhi-NCR might see storms and gusty winds, so you might want to keep an umbrella (or two) handy.