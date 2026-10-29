IMD warns heavy rain thunderstorms and hail on October 30
Big weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and even hailstorms are likely across several parts of India on Friday, October 30.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says Bihar could see heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, while places like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are looking at some serious showers too.
Even Delhi-NCR might see storms and gusty winds, so you might want to keep an umbrella (or two) handy.
Cyclone Arnab remnants and Andaman low
It's partly linked to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab and a separate low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea.
This combo is making things extra wet across central, eastern, and southern India, and it could stick around into early November.
IMD issues yellow and orange alerts
The IMD has put out yellow and orange alerts in several states.
Bihar is on yellow alert for October 30; Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are on orange alert; and West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also under warning.
If you're in any of these areas, it's best to stay indoors during storms or hail. Travel only if you really need to!