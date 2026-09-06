IMD warns heavy rain, thunderstorms in north and east India
India
Heads up if you're in north or east India: IMD says heavy rain is coming.
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and several northeastern states are all on the list for downpours.
Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in some areas too.
Widespread showers plus strong winds expected
The rain isn't just limited to a few spots: Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and east Rajasthan are also expected to get soaked.
In the east (think Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal), storms could bring winds up to 30-40km/h.
Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya should get ready for intense showers with lightning as well.
Even coastal regions like Tamil Nadu might see strong winds up to 40-50km/h, while squally weather is brewing over parts of the Arabian Sea.