IMD warns heavy rain Uttarakhand, west UP amid monsoon withdrawal

Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand or western Uttar Pradesh: IMD says to expect heavy rain on 28 September in Uttarakhand and isolated very heavy rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon continues its withdrawal from northwest India.

Rainy weather will stick around in the Northeast on 29-30 September, with widespread rain over the northeastern states on 30 September, and southern parts of the country into early October, with Chhattisgarh expecting scattered showers through October 3.