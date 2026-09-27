IMD warns heavy rain Uttarakhand, west UP amid monsoon withdrawal
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand or western Uttar Pradesh: IMD says to expect heavy rain on 28 September in Uttarakhand and isolated very heavy rainfall in West Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon continues its withdrawal from northwest India.
Rainy weather will stick around in the Northeast on 29-30 September, with widespread rain over the northeastern states on 30 September, and southern parts of the country into early October, with Chhattisgarh expecting scattered showers through October 3.
IMD says monsoon 12% below normal
Thunderstorms are likely in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 28-29. Places like Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar will see some scattered rain.
The Northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, could get heavy downpours on September 29-30.
Showers are also expected in Gujarat until October 3, and in Kerala into early October.
Overall monsoon rainfall is still about 12% below normal so far this year, according to IMD.