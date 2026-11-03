IMD warns heavy rain Wednesday across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh
India
Heads up if you're in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Chhattisgarh: IMD says heavy rain is on the way this Wednesday.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh could see especially intense downpours and possible flash floods in places like Krishna and Eluru.
northeast Telangana and parts of Chhattisgarh are also set for some wet weather.
Fishermen warned, local residents urged vigilance
Fishermen are being told to avoid the Andhra coast until Wednesday morning because of tricky winds over the Bay of Bengal.
If you live in flood-prone areas or anywhere under an alert, keep an eye on local updates and be ready to take precautions if needed.