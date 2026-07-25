IMD warns heavy rain with orange alerts for Odisha districts
India
Heads up, Odisha! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rain across the state in the next couple of days.
Areas like Cuttack, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, and Angul are on "orange" alert for intense downpours.
Yellow warning for 16 districts
16 more districts, including Puri, are under a "yellow" warning.
IMD has also told fishermen to avoid the sea from July 25-27 due to rough conditions.
District officials have been asked to prepare for possible flooding and strong winds.
Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates!